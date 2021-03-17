Lena Headey to Star in Zak Penn’s Spectrum-AMC Networks Sci-Fi Series ‘Beacon 23’

Lena Headey will star in and executive produce the Spectrum-AMC Networks series “Beacon 23,” which hails from Zak Penn, Variety has learned.

The series is described as a sci-fi psychological thriller. It follows two people whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together at the end of the known universe. A tense battle of wills unfolds at the edge of space, Halan, the beacon keeper, begins to question whether Aster (Headey) is friend or foe as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent.

“Lena Headey was a wonderful, versatile actress before she gave one of the defining performances in television history,” said Penn. “So, as they say, ‘no pressure.’ I’m thankful to all the people making this show possible, they just keep delivering beyond my expectations.”

Headey is best known for playing the fearsome Cersei Lannister across all eight seasons of “Game of Thrones.” The role earned her massive critical acclaim as well as five Emmy Award nominations. She also previously starred in the Fox series “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.” Headey’s feature credits include “300,” “Judge Dredd,” and “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.”

“We had exactly one person in mind when thinking about who could play Aster – who could bring the strength, the vulnerability and the brilliance to Zak’s complex character? No one but Lena Headey”, said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals. “We couldn’t be more excited to go on this thrill ride with Lena and Zak leading the way.”

“Beacon 23” is based on the book of the same name by Hugh Howey. After a nine-month exclusive run on Spectrum, the series will have a second window across AMC Networks platforms.

Penn developed the series for television and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Headey will executive produce under her Peephole Productions banner, which is under a first-look deal with Boat Rocker Studios. Ira Steven Behr, Tina Thor, Elisa Ellis, and Katie O’Connell Marsh for Boat Rocker. The series was co-commissioned by Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks, with Spectrum Originals and Boat Rocker producing.