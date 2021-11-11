Lena Dunham, Ruth Wilson, Dennis Lehane Team for ‘Mob Queens’ Limited Series at HBO

HBO is developing a limited series version of the Stitcher podcast “Mob Queens” with Lena Dunham, Ruth Wilson, and Dennis Lehane, Variety has learned.

The series tells the story of Anna Genovese (Wilson), most widely known as the second wife of infamous crime boss Vito Genovese and a fixture in the Village’s drag bar scene in the 1930s who later broke Cosa Nostra law when she spilled the illegal dealings of her husband in divorce hearings.

Dunham will co-write, direct, and executive produce under her Good Thing Going banner. In addition to starring, Wilson will executive produce via Lady Lazarus. Lehane will co-write and executive produce. Michael P. Cohen of Good Thing Going will also executive produce along with Ryan Selzer of Lady Lazarus, Stitcher, Animal Kingdom, and Michael Seligman and Jessica Bendinger. Seligman and Bendiger created and hosted the podcast.

Wilson has previously produced and starred in the BBC miniseries “Mrs. Wilson, based on the true story of her grandmother Alison. She also produced and starred in the drama feature “True Things,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival. She is currently filming the third and final season of the HBO-BBC One series “His Dark Materials.” She is also known for her starring roles in the BBC miniseries version of “Jane Eyre,” the BBC cop drama “Luther,” and the Showtime drama “The Affair.”

Dunham is best known for creating and starring in the HBO dramedy series “Girls,” which aired for six seasons on HBO. She earned Emmy nominations for acting, writing, and directing the series and won the Golden Globes for best actress in a comedy and best comedy series in 2013. She founded Good Thing Going in 2019 and signed a first-look deal at HBO.

Lehane is best known for his work as an author, with his works “Gone Baby Gone,” “Shutter Island,” “Mystic River,” “Live by Night,” and “The Drop” all having been adapted into feature films. He has also written for TV shows like HBO’s “The Wire,” “Boardwalk Empire,” and “The Outsider” as well as “Mr. Mercedes.” He is currently writing the Apple series “In With the Devil,” based on the memoir of criminal James Keene.

