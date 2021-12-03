‘Lego Masters’ Renewed for Season 3 at Fox

Fox announced that “Lego Masters” has been renewed for a third season, which is set to premiere in 2022.

Will Arnett will return as host and executive producer of the series, which is based on the British edition of the same name and sees pairs of Lego enthusiasts compete in building challenges with an unlimited supply of Lego bricks.

In each episode, the winning pairs progress to the next round until the top teams face off in the finale for a cash prize, Lego trophy and the grand title of Lego Masters. In Season 2, the trophy was awarded to brothers Mark and Steven Erickson of Atlanta.

“Lego Masters” is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment under license from the Lego Group. Along with Arnett, executive producers include Pip Wells, Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman, Tuesday’s Child’s Karen Smith and Steph Harris, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Plan B’s Jeremy Kleiner, the Lego Group’s Jill Wilfert and Robert May.

“‘Lego Masters’ is more than just a fun, family-friendly show; it builds bridges between the generations,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment. “Thanks to our amazing and hilarious host Will Arnett, our immensely talented crew and our fantastic producing partners, the love of the Lego brand keeps growing. Last summer’s creations were even more spectacular than those in our debut season, and we will continue to raise the bar of creativity with Season 3.”

“I’m excited to be a part of TV’s longest running, unscripted, Danish toy building show,” added Arnett.