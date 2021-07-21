‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Reboot at CW Taps Dee Bradley Baker to Return as Voice of Olmec

Dee Bradley Baker is reprising his role as the voice of Olmec in CW’s “Legends of the Hidden Temple.”

Olmec, being a fan favorite of the series, brings an integral character to the show as voiced and puppeteered by Baker. As previously announced, writer, producer, actor and comedian Cristela Alonzo is set to host the CW series. “Legends of the Hidden Temple” will premiere Sunday, Oct. 10 (8:00-9:00 PST).

“When we asked Dee Bradley Baker to return as the one and only Olmec – our giant talking stone head, and he said, ‘Let’s Rock,’ that was all I had to hear…Olmec lives!” said executive producer Scott Stone.

The CW series is set in the jungle, encompassed with tougher challenges and bigger prizes than in previous seasons. It preserves the original Nickelodeon series’ favorite elements including Baker’s “Olmec” as the giant talking Mayan head, the “Moat Crossings,” “The Steps of Knowledge,” “The Temple Run,” and of course the acclaimed team names which include “Purple Parrots,” “Silver Snakes,’ “Green Monkeys,” among others. Every episode is a hero’s journey through a mysterious jungle. Four teams all start out together, but only one team will win after having reached “Olmec’s Temple” and avoid the dreaded Temple Guards, while also seeking treasure and returning it to the rightful owner.

“Legends of the Hidden Temple” is produced by Stone and Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon and executive produced by Scott A. Stone and Marcus Fox. The original series ran in Nickelodeon for three seasons and 120 episodes between 1992 and 1995.