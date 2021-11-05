‘The Royal Diaries’ TV Series in the Works From Legendary Television, Scholastic Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Legendary Television and Scholastic Entertainment are developing a TV series based on “The Royal Diaries” books, Variety has learned exclusively.

“The Royal Diaries” is a series of 20 fiction books published by Scholastic Press between 1999 and 2005. Each book is written as the fictional diary of a real female royal at a key moment in history as well as her adolescent years. The books have previously covered famous figures such as Cleopatra VII of Egypt, Elizabeth I of England, Marie Antoinette of Austria-France, Anastasia of Russia, Ka’iulani of Hawaii, Jahanara of India, Anacaona of Haiti, and Nzingha, Queen of Matamba, Angola.

Collectively, the books have sold over four million copies worldwide and have been translated into 14 languages. The TV version will be a collection of “mostly true” stories featuring powerful young women during their adolescence as they navigate the pleasures and pain of royal life.

Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman will oversee for Scholastic Entertainment. Anne Thomopoulos and Ali Mendes will oversee for Legendary.

Scholastic Entertainment has found success in the past adapting its books for the small screen. Past examples include “Clifford the Big Red Dog” for Amazon and PBS, as well as the upcoming live-action feature for Paramount. There is also “Stillwater” at Apple, and the upcoming live-action “Magic School Bus” movie starring Elizabeth Banks at Universal.

Legendary has shows across multiple platforms and genres at present. The company currently produces the “Lost in Space” reboot for Netflix as well as “Carnival Row” at Amazon. They also recently debuted the drama “Debris” for NBC. Upcoming projects include the spinoff series “Dune: The Sisterhood” for HBO Max, with Legendary Pictures having produced the recent “Dune” film adaptation.