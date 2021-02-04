Legendary Merges Domestic, Global TV Operations Under Chris Albrecht; CAA Vet Danny Grover to Head Business Affairs

Legendary is combining its international and domestic television businesses in a bid to better position itself in a streaming-heavy world.

Chris Albrecht, who has expanded his leadership role since last fall, will lead the merged business as head of Legendary TV, while president of TV Nick Pepper will shift into an executive producing role on the company’s projects.

Former HBO and Starz head Albrecht had initially teamed up with Legendary at the end of 2019 on a Legendary-backed venture to produce and finance TV for the international market amid an increasingly vertically integrated studio entertainment in the U.S. Now he will directly oversee the combined entity as it seeks to boost its operational efficiency and performance of its TV business.

As part of the move, Legendary has named Danny Grover as Legendary TV’s new head of business affairs. Until he departed last summer, the 30-year CAA veteran was co-head of the agency’s TV business affairs, where he negotiated high-end TV deals for CAA’s writers, producers, directors, actors, athletes, sports broadcasters, and social media influencers across platforms and formats.

Prior to his time at CAA, Grover was a practicing business law attorney at Fulbright & Jaworski, and has served on the board of non-profit organization California Lawyers for the Arts, which offers legal, education and advocacy services to artists and arts organizations.

Legendary TV’s series include Amazon’s “Carnival Row,” Netflix’s “Lost in Space” and “Pacific Rim: The Black,” and NBC’s “Debris,” among others. Legendary Global, its international business, launched just last year and produces and finances premium scripted TV with the international market in mind. It has a partnership with Anxo Rodriguez’s ESPotlight to create Spanish language content, and thus far released dramedy “La Treintena,” in addition to developing “Los Forasteros del Tiempo.”