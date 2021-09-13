‘The Crown’ Producers Left Bank Team With ‘Line of Duty’ Star Vicky McClure For New ITV Drama ‘Redemption’

“Line of Duty” star Vicky McClure is co-producing a new drama with Left Bank Pictures, the makers of hit Netflix series “The Crown,” Variety has confirmed.

McClure, who played detective Kate Fleming on “Line of Duty” for nine years, will also star in the new show, which is tentatively titled “Redemption” and is scheduled to air on ITV.

The show will also reportedly be filmed in McClure’s home town of Nottingham, in England’s Midlands region.

Incidentally, McClure starred in a 2013 feature film called “Redemption” alongside Jason Statham, although the U.K. version was re-titled “Hummingbird.” McClure played Statham’s former partner and the mother of his children in the movie.

McClure is also teaming up again with “Line of Duty” creator Jed Mercurio on a new series, “Trigger Point,” for ITV, in which she will lead a London-based bomb disposal unit as ex-military officer Lana Washington. The show, which also stars Adrian Lester (“Riviera”), began production in London in August.

Earlier this year, the last episode of “Line of Duty’s” sixth and final season boasted a record 12.8 million viewers, making it the most-watched drama series of the century. The show won two trophies at the National Television Awards last Thursday: Special Recognition and Best Returning Drama.

McClure, who was not in attendance, thanked viewers via an Instagram post, in which she said: “So blessed and so grateful to everybody who voted for the show – and everyone who voted for us in the acting category, you know we saw that you were all voting and it was so, so beautiful of you all to do that.”

The news was first reported by U.K. tabloid The Sun.