‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’ to Debut With ‘Law and Order: SVU’ Crossover, Reuniting Benson and Stabler

Benson and Stabler are reuniting! NBC has announced that “Law and Order: Organized Crime” starring Christopher Meloni will debut with a “Law and Order: SVU” crossover on April 1.

The two-hour event will begin with a new episode of “SVU” at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the debut of “Organized Crime” at 10. The crossover will reunite Meloni and “SVU” star Mariska Hargitay onscreen for the first time since Meloni departed “SVU” after the show’s 12th season in 2011.

The new series sees Stabler return to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Stabler will aim to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Hargitay has been teasing the reunion of the two beloved characters for some time, posting pictures on social media of herself and Meloni together onset.

In other scheduling news, “Good Girls” will make its Season 4 premiere on Sunday, March 7 at 10. Beth, Ruby and Annie get together once again as the stakes for everyone gets higher and higher. “Manifest” is then back for Season 3 on Thursday, April 1 at 8.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will go on a brief hiatus after Tuesday night’s episode and then return with a new date and time – Sundays at 9 beginning March 28.

On the unscripted side, “Ellen’s Game of Games” will shift from Mondays to Sundays beginning March 7 at 9 p.m. before moving to 8 p.m. on March 28.

The scheduling updates are as follows:

SUNDAY, MARCH 7

7 p.m. – “The Voice” (R)

9 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (Time period premiere)

10 p.m. – “Good Girls” (Season four premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

7 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (R)

8 p.m. – “Ellen’s Game of Games” (Time period premiere)

9 p.m. – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (Time period premiere)

10 p.m. – “Good Girls”

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

8 p.m. – “Manifest” (Season three premiere)

9 p.m. – “Law & Order: SVU”

10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (series premiere)