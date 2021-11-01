‘Law & Order’ Revival at NBC Casts Jeffrey Donovan

The “Law & Order” revival at NBC has cast Jeffrey Donovan in a lead role, Variety has learned.

Details are under wraps as to the nature of Donovan’s character on the show, other than the fact that he will be playing an NYPD detective.

It was announced in September that the hit procedural would be returning to NBC for what will be its 21st season after the show originally ended in 2010 after over 450 episodes.

Donovan is best known for his starring role in the USA Network series “Burn Notice,” in which he played an ex-spy who sets up shop in Miami and helps people with dangerous problems while working to discover who drummed him out of the espionage world. The show ran for seven seasons and over 100 episodes.

Donovan is also known for his roles in shows like “Fargo” at FX and the Hulu series “Shut Eye.” His film credits include “The Changeling,” “Sicario,” “Wrath of Man,” and “Shot Caller.” He will next be seen in the film “National Champions,” which reunites him with “Shot Caller” director Ric Roman Waugh. The film will be released on Nov. 24.

Donovan is repped by ICM, Anonymous Content, and Hirsch Wallerstein.

“Law & Order” is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

The new “Law & Order” season will be the third show in the franchise currently running on NBC. The broadcaster also currently has “Law & Order: SVU,” which recently debuted its 23rd season, and “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” which recently debuted its second. The latter show saw “SVU” alum Christopher Meloni return to the franchise in the role of Elliot Stabler.