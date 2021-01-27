Dylan McDermott Joins Christopher Meloni in ‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’ at NBC

Dylan McDermott has signed on to star opposite Christopher Meloni in the upcoming NBC drama “Law and Order: Organized Crime.”

Meloni will reprise the role of Elliot Stabler in the series, which sees Stabler return to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Stabler will aim to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one. The details of McDermott’s character are being kept under wraps at this time, but he will be a series regular.

McDermott is no stranger to broadcast TV, having previously starred in the hit ABC legal drama “The Practice.” His time on the show earned him an Emmy nomination as well as three Golden Globe nods, winning one of the latter awards in 1999. He is also known for his collaborations with Ryan Murphy, having starred in the critically-acclaimed first season of “American Horror Story” at FX as well as Murphy’s recent Netflix series “Hollywood” and “The Politician.” His role in “Hollywood” earned him his second Emmy nomination.

He is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment, and Imprint PR.

“Law and Order: Organized Crime” was created by Dick Wolf, who will executive produce along with Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. It marks Meloni’s return to the “Law & Order” fold after he exited “Law & Order: SVU” in the show’s 12th season back in 2011. Meloni departed the show at the end of Season 12, so it was written into the Season 13 premiere that Stabler had retired from the police force.