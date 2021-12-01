Mariska Hargitay Asks Man to Stop Singing During ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Shoot in New York

In a video circulating on social media this week, “Law & Order: SVU” star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay leapt into action to help get a shoot in New York City back on track.

In the video, she respectfully asks a man to stop singing and interrupting a shoot in in Washington Square Park, telling him: “Your singing was beautiful, but we’re just trying to get the shot. Is it okay if you don’t sing when we say ‘action’?”

According to the Twitter user who posted the video, a passerby in the park had been singing loudly to intentionally disrupt the shoot, and refused to stop when asked by members of the “Law & Order: SVU” crew. Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson in the NBC crime drama created by Dick Wolf, then approached him herself.

olivia benson talking to someone trying to disrupt filming pic.twitter.com/wlO5xNprpI — ale (@mayfielms) November 30, 2021

“Law & Order: SVU” showrunner Warren Leight also shared the video, noting Hargitay’s handling of the situation given her A-list status. “What other #1 on the call sheet could do this? We all [love] Mariska,” he wrote.

What other #1 on the call sheet could do this? We all ❤️ @Mariska https://t.co/NBYR2TqMED — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) December 1, 2021

Hargitay appeared to confirm her identity to the man, who is not visible in the video, and make a deal to honor a request of his — indecipherable in the video — provide he not sing during filming. “We’ll make a deal,” she says on the video. “I’m happy to do that for you, it’s just that we’re shooting, so it doesn’t work for the scene. Is that okay? I’ll get to you, though.”

Hargitay has starred in “Law & Order: SVU” since the show’s debut in 1999. Her character, a fan favorite, rises the ranks from detective all the way up to captain throughout the show’s 23 seasons and is known for getting emotionally invested in the sexual offense cases she investigates. For playing Olivia, Hargitay has received eight Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations, winning one of each.

Dick Wolf Productions had no further comment on the incident.

Hargitay’s parents were bodybuilder and actor Mickey Hargitay and actor Jayne Mansfield, the latter having passed away tragically in 1967 in a car accident that Mariska survived. In 2004, Hargitay married Peter Hermann, who she met on the set of “Law & Order: SVU”; Hermann plays the recurring role of defense attorney Trevor Langan.