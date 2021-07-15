NBC Shelves ‘Law & Order: For the Defense,’ Instead Developing Another ‘Law & Order’ Series

NBC is not moving forward with “Law & Order: For the Defense,” which had been announced earlier this spring as the latest installment of Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order” franchise. Instead, “The Blacklist” will shift to Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET this fall, when “For the Defense” had originally been scheduled.

“For the Defense” had been announced as part of NBC’s two-night, all-Wolf lineup of “Chicago Med” at Wednesdays 8 p.m., followed by “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.,” and “Law & Order: For the Defense” on Thursdays at 8 p.m, then “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Although “For the Defense” isn’t moving forward, insiders confirm that NBC, Wolf and Universal TV are developing another title under the “Law & Order” banner. This isn’t the first time a “Law & Order” series had been announced but then didn’t move forward; a planned “Law & Order: Hate Crimes” never materialized.

Carol Mendelsohn had been set to executive produce “Law & Order: For the Defense.” Here’s how NBC announced the project, which was ordered direct to series, last spring: “In its 30-year history as the most successful brand in television, Law and Order has only ever explored the perspective of its iconic prosecutors … until now. From legendary executive producer Dick Wolf comes ‘Law & Order: For the Defense,’ the newest entry in the beloved franchise that takes an unflinching look inside a criminal defense firm. Every week, the series will put the lawyers – and the criminal justice system – under the microscope like only Law & Order can, delivering hard-hitting, ripped-from-the-headlines stories that provide a new vantage point on justice.”

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which enters its 23rd season this fall, remains at 9 p.m., while sophomore “Organized Crime,” with Chris Meloni, is at 10. The news came as NBC announced its fall premiere dates.

NBC will stick mostly to a premiere week strategy, launching its fall lineup on Monday, Sept. 20 with the return of “The Voice” at 8 p.m. Here are NBC’s fall premieres:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

8 p.m. “The Voice” (Season premiere)

10 p.m. “Ordinary Joe” (New series)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

10 p.m. “New Amsterdam” (Season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

8 p.m. “Chicago Med” (Season premiere)

9 p.m. “Chicago Fire” (Season premiere)

10 p.m. “Chicago PD” (Season premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

8 p.m. “Law & Order: SVU” (Two-hour season premiere)

10 p.m. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (Season premiere)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

9 p.m. “Dateline” (Season premiere)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

9 p.m. “La Brea” (New series)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21

8 p.m. “The Blacklist” (Season premiere)