‘Superstore’ Alum Lauren Ash Sets Overall Deal with NBCUniversal

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” alum Lauren Ash has inked an overall talent and development deal with NBCUniversal. Ash, formerly one of the stars of the critically acclaimed NBC comedy “Superstore,” will collaborate with NBCU Television and Streaming to find projects on the network’s entertainment platforms, which includes NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SyFy, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock.

“Lauren was the first actor we cast in ‘Superstore’ and she impressed us with her considerable talent during the show’s six-season run,” said Grace Wu, executive VP, entertainment content casting, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. “With the show ending, we want to help Lauren find her next starring vehicle and we are absolutely thrilled that NBCU will continue to be her home.”

Under the terms of the deal, Ash will also write a half-hour comedy pilot with Universal Television.

“I could not be more excited that I get to stay within the NBCU family as I embark on the next chapter of my career,” Ash added. “NBCU has been endlessly supportive of me not only as an actor but also as a creative and I’m beyond humbled and grateful to get the chance to develop my own show under their umbrella this year. I’m deeply proud of the work I did on ‘Superstore’ and can’t wait to move forward once again with NBCU in this new capacity.”

Other than starring as Dina in “Superstore” and as Scorpia on Netflix’s original animated reboot series “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,” Ash has most recently launched a podcast with her cousin Christy Oxborrow. “True Crime and Cocktails” was named the best true-crime podcast of 2020 by Women’s Health magazine. She also previously co-starred with Rebel Wilson on ABC sitcom “Super Fun Night,” which won the People’s Choice Award for Best New Comedy Series. Ash has also been in multiple films, including the Academy Award-nominated flick “The Disaster Artist,” “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2,” and “Lars and the Real Girl.”

Ash, a native Canadian, was nominated for an ACTRA Award for her leading performance in the film “Dirty Singles” and was the winner of a Canadian Screen Award for a guest-starring role on the CTV sitcom “Spun Out.”

She is repped by UTA, Jackoway Austen Tyerman, and 42 West.