Laura Sher Named Executive VP of MGM Scripted TV Operations

Co-general manager of Epix Laura Sher has been tapped to take on the additional role of executive vice president of MGM Scripted Television Operations, where she will work with MGM chief legal officer Lesley Freeman, president of MGM scripted TV and Epix Michael Wright and president of TV operations Brian Edwards to grow the studio’s scripted series business.

“The demand for premium global television content has never been greater, and with its vast library of IP and world class creative team, MGM is uniquely positioned to succeed in this rapidly evolving marketplace,” said Sher. “I’m honored to once again partner with Michael and help build upon the studio’s robust scripted slate.”

Sher will continue on in her current role as co-GM of Epix, overseeing the negotiation and execution of business agreements related to the premium cabler’s original programming in scripted and unscripted, in addition to acquisitions, film output deals, business and legal affairs. MGM’s Michael Minden will remain exec VP of business and legal affairs for MGM’s scripted side.

Sher has been with Epix since 2018, when she joined as exec VP of business and legal affairs in original programming. She was upped to co-GM of Epix in 2019. Prior to her time there, Sher was a partner at CDAS in the entertainment practice; before that, she headed TV business affairs at CAA and served as senior VP of business and legal affairs in business development at AMC Networks.

“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Laura for the past two and a half years at Epix, where we have benefited greatly from her business acumen, strategic thinking and strong relationships,” said Wright. “Laura is an extraordinary leader, and I’m thrilled she is joining the MGM team to help further scale the studio’s already impressive scripted television business.”