Laura Lancaster Joins Amazon Studios as Head of Series, Marc Resteghini to Lead Development

Amazon Studios is expanding and restructuring its executive leadership team, bringing on board Laura Lancaster as head of series and upping Marc Resteghini to head of development in both the U.S. and globally. They will report to co-heads of television Vernon Sanders and Albert Cheng.

The move comes as the studio organizes its leadership team to focus on three areas: development, series, and IP and talent management. Resteghini, most recently head of drama, will now oversee those leading the studio’s drama, genre, comedy, animation and unscripted projects from concept through end of Season 1.

As part of those changes, Kara Smith has been named head of drama development, while Ryan Andolina will expand his duties as head of comedy, with Melissa Wolfe reporting to him as head of animation. Head of genre development Jon Wax and head of unscripted Chris Castallo will continue in their roles, reporting to Marc.

Lancaster, who most recently worked on ‘The Expanse” and “Solos” at Alcon Entertainment, also previously worked at NBC Entertainment as executive vice president of drama programming and senior vice president of drama development at Fox Broadcasting Co. She will oversee Amazon Studios’ returning series through their runs when she begins on March 1.

The studio is also expanding its U.S. and global IP and talent management team, as it searches for a senior executive to work with its current leadership team to scale up its operations for Prime Video, IMDb TV and other units at the company.