BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg Steps Down as Political Editor to Take Up Presenting Role

One of the BBC’s most prominent journalists, Laura Kuenssberg, will step down from her role as political editor in spring 2022, the broadcaster has confirmed.

Kuenssberg will stay with the Beeb, however, moving into a presenting and reporting role across TV, radio and online. She will stay within the news and current affairs beat.

The BBC will begin a “competitive recruitment process” to searching for her replacement.

Laura began her career as a political correspondent at the BBC in 2003 before moving to ITV News in 2011. She rejoined the BBC in 2015 as political editor, becoming the first woman in the post.

During her time in the role she has covered two elections, the 2016 Brexit referendum and the COVID-19 pandemic. As well as her regular reporting, she has also produced two documentaries about Brexit and a podcast about the government’s response to the pandemic, written for the BBC’s website and become a regular presenter of podcast Newscast.

“I’ve been so lucky to do the best daily reporting job in the business, with the best colleagues anyone could wish for,” Kuenssberg said in a statement. “It’s been incredible to occupy the chair during a time of such huge change and to try to make sense of it for our viewers, listeners and readers online.”

“I’ll miss the daily drama, and our wonderful team in Westminster, immensely. But after nearly seven years and what feels like decades’ worth of headlines, it’s time for the next move.”

BBC Director-General Tim Davie added: “Laura has been an outstanding BBC political editor throughout the most turbulent political times in living memory. Her incisive commentary, tough questioning and astute insight have guided our audiences through the last seven years. She’s a superb interviewer and engaging presenter, and I’m thrilled that we are keeping her on our screens and airwaves. I’m looking forward to her next chapter.”

BBC Director of News Fran Unsworth said: “Laura’s a born journalist and she’s done an amazing job as political editor. She’s an energetic and determined story-getter, who gets straight to the heart of the issue and knows exactly the right questions to ask. Our political coverage would have been immeasurably poorer without Laura as political editor. We’re lucky to have her.”