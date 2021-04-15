‘Last of Us’ Series at HBO Casts Gabriel Luna

“The Last of Us” series adaptation at HBO has added Gabriel Luna to its cast, Variety has learned.

Luna joins previously announced series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who will star as Joel and Ellie respectively. Luna will star as Tommy, Joel’s younger brother, a former soldier who hasn’t lost his sense of idealism and hope for a better world.

“The Last of Us” series was first announced as being in development at the premium cabler last March, with the show landing a formal series order in November. Based on the video game of the same name, the series takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Luna most recently starred in the 2019 film “Terminator: Dark Fate.” He is also known for his role in the Marvel-ABC series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” on which he played Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider. His other TV credits include “Wicked City,” “Rosewood,” “True Detective,” and “Matador.”

He is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Ziffren Brittenham.

“Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin is attached to write and executive produce the series along with Neil Druckmann, a writer and creative director for “The Last of Us” video game. Carolyn Strauss and Rose Lam will also executive produce along with Evan Wells, president of game development studio Naughty Dog. PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will also executive produce. Kantemir Balagov is set to direct the pilot. The project is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and Naughty Dog produce.