Walton Goggins, Omar Miller Among Five Cast in ‘Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ Series at Apple

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” series at Apple is rounding out its main cast with five new additions, Variety has learned.

Walton Goggins (“Justified,” “The Unicorn’), Omar Miller (“Ballers,” “The Unicorn”), Marsha Stephanie Blake (“I Am Your Woman,” “When They See Us”), Damon Gupton (“Black Lightning,” “Bates Motel”), and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (“Coyote,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood”) have all been cast in the show alongside previously announced stars Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback. The role reunites Goggins and Jackson, who previously worked together in the Quentin Tarantino film “The Hateful Eight.”

The show is based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley. Jackson stars as Grey, a 91 year old man forgotten by his family, by his friends, by even himself. On the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Grey experiences a seismic shift when he’s given the tremendous opportunity to briefly regain his memories, and uses this precious and fleeting lucidity to solve his nephew’s death and come to terms with his past.

Goggins will play Dr. Rubin, while Blake will play Niecie, the loving mother of Grey’s nephew. Gupton will play Coydog, Grey’s childhood mentor. McWilliams will play Sensia, Grey’s second wife, and Miller will play Reggie Llyod, Grey’s grand nephew.

Goggins is repped by ICM and Darris Hatch Management and Productions. Blake is repped by Anonymous Content and Goodman Genow. Gupton is repped by HCKR, SMS and Brookside Artist Management. McWilliams is repped by APA. Miller repped by A3 Artists Agency and Artists First.

Mosley will write the adaptation of “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” in addition to executive producing. Jackson will also executive produce along with director Ramin Bahrani. LaTanya Richardson Jackson, David Levine and Eli Selden of Anonymous Content, and Diane Houslin will also executive produce. Apple Studios will produce.