Larry Kudlow, CNBC Host Turned Trump Advisor, Will Launch Fox Business Program

Larry Kudlow, the former CNBC host turned Trump economic advisor, has found a new media job after his time at the White House — and it’s not with his former employer.

Kudlow, who took on the unenviable job of predicting a quick V-shaped recovery for the nation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and also tried to make the case the contagion was contained before it took full root in the U.S,, will launch a new weekday program for Fox Business Network. Starting February 8, he will provide financial analysis on U.S. and global affairs across all Fox News Media properties. Details of his new program will be announced at a later time.

“Larry’s vast experience in policy making coupled with his intuitive on-air presence will add depth and insight to our business analysis programming,’ said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, in a prepared statement. “We are excited to welcome him to the Fox News Media team and look forward to creating a show that utilizes his immense expertise to help guide viewers through this unprecedented time of economic uncertainty.”

