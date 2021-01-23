Larry King’s Best Celebrity Interviews: From Marlon Brando’s Kiss to Jerry Seinfeld’s Fit

With a career spanning 63 years, Larry King had many memorable moments behind the mic.

The veteran broadcaster, who died Saturday at the age of 87, became a household name as the host of CNN’s “Larry King Live,” which logged a record-setting run of hours from 1985 to 2010.

When King signed off of CNN for the last time on Dec. 16. 2010, he had clocked in more than 6,000 shows. His on-air trademarks included his vintage RCA microphone, his sense of humor and his ever-present suspenders.

Here’s a sampling of classic King interviews:

Marlon Brando

In 1994, King interviewed the famously iconoclastic actor who was promoting his book, “Songs My Mother Taught Me.” King conducted the interview at Brando’s home, and the two-time Oscar winner answered every question about his childhood and career. The interview famously ended with Brando giving King a kiss.

The Beatles Reunion

The year 2007 saw the Beatles reunite for King when they appeared on the show to promote the new Cirque du Soleil show “Love,” which was based on the legendary band’s music. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, and the widows of John Lennon and George Harrison — Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison — all made appearances. During the interview, King asked Ono what Lennon would have thought of the show. Ono replied, “I was a little bit worried about what John would have thought. And now I really know that John would be very happy with this, yes.”

He asked Harrison’s widow, Olivia, the same question. She answered, “I think he would have loved it. I just know he would have. I know that he — he loved Cirque. You know, Cirque is a very romantic thing. He was a very romantic person. And I know he would have enjoyed it.”

During one moment, King accidentally referred to Ringo as “George.”

Jerry Seinfeld

Also in 2007, Jerry Seinfeld appeared on the show. As the two discussed Seinfeld’s classic NBC series “Seinfeld,” which ran from 1989 to 1998. King at one point asked Seinfeld if the series was canceled, and Seinfeld went on a tirade responding that he was the one who had called it quits and not the other way around. At one point, Seinfeld asks King, “I was the No. 1 show on television, Larry. Do you know who I am?!” and asked for someone to get King a copy of his resume.

Liza Minnelli

In an unforgettable moment during King’s interview with Liza Minnelli in 2010, the screen legend burst into song. Minnelli, who made headlines with the breakup of her marriage to David Guest, was asked by King, who was married eight times, if she would consider another trip down the aisle. “Are you nuts? No, I would not,” she said. She went on to say, “I have the best taste in my career and the worst taste in men. I think it may be because I grew up in the land of dreams. I don’t know. I’ve always tried to figure it out. Where everything ended, when the white horse came in, off they went. I remember asking my mom once what happens after happily ever after? And there was this pause, and she said, ‘You’ll find out.’ “

Lady Gaga

Also in 2010, Lady Gaga appeared on the show. The style icon and superstar, who is renowned for her eye-opening outfits, wore a silk shirt, a tie and suspenders copying King’s style. Gaga asked him, “Should I call you Larry or should I call you King Larry?” During the conversation, King talked about her fanbase, but he also discussed Lupus as her aunt died of the disease. King asked if she had tested for it, to which she answered, “Lupus is in my family and it is genetic. The truth is, I don’t show any signs, any symptoms of lupus. But I have tested borderline positive for the disease. So, as of right now, I do not have it, but I have to take good care of myself.”

Celine Dion

In one iconic moment from 2005, Celine Dion broke down during an appearance with King. After the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina, Dion came on and poured out all her emotions. In tears, the singer mentioned she had donated $1 million to the American Red Cross, but it was her “take a kayak” quote that was most memorable.