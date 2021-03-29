Lara Trump, Mulling a Senate Run, Joins Fox News as Contributor

Lara Trump, the Trump family member whose representation of her famous father-in-law helped her gain traction in conservative circles, has joined Fox News Channel as a contributor.

“I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning. “You guys know, it was kind of a joke over the past five years, I would come there so often that the security guards were like ‘Maybe we should just give you a key.'”

Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, acknowledged she was mulling a run for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina should Senator Richard Burr vacate the seat. “Fox has been very generous with me,” she told host Steve Doocy. “They have said, ‘Look, if that’s something that you ultimately decide to do,’ they’re going to work with me on that front and make sure that all the rules are followed and we do everything properly.” Fox News has in many cases sundered its relationship with on-air personnel who seek political office.

Her new role might suggest that Fox News Channel and the Trump family have navigated whatever schism was in place between them in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. Fox News called the election for President Joe Biden in Arizona — a prediction that was accurate but also spurred outrage among a good chunk of the network’s conservative base. Trump and allies called out Fox News for its projection. In recent weeks, however, Trump has made several phone-in appearances with hosts like Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro.

Lara Trump, who grew up and attended college in North Carolina and is married to Eric Trump, is a former producer for the syndicated celebrity news program “Inside Edition.” During President Donald Trump’s term in office, she often appeared on camera as a surrogate for his political campaign.