Lana Condor to Star in Netflix Comedy Series ‘Boo, Bitch’

Lana Condor is set to star in and executive produce the comedy series “Boo, Bitch,” which has been ordered to series at Netflix.

The role expands Condor’s relationship with the streaming giant, as she broke out in her starring role in the Netflix YA rom-com “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” She has since starred in the sequel “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” in 2020 and will star in the upcoming third entry in the series, “To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean.” The third film will drop on Feb. 12.

“Boo, Bitch” is a half-hour series that has been given an eight-episode order. In the show, over the course of one night, a high school senior (Condor) who’s lived her life safely under the radar seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning that she’s a ghost.

Erin Ehrlich and Lauren Iungerich created a new take on an original script optioned from newcomers, Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak. Ehrlich and Iungerich are credited as co-creators alongside Schauer and Soltysiak and will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Jonathon Komack Martin, Blake Goza, and Jamie Dooner will also executive produce along with Condor. Schauer and Soltysiak will serve as co-executive producers.

In addition to the “To All the Boys” franchise, Condor’s recent feature credits include “Alita: Battle Angel,” “X-Men: Apocalypse,” and a role in the Syfy series “Deadly Class.” She will also appear in the upcoming HBO Max film “Moonshot.”

She is repped by ICM and Goodman Genow.

Iungerich previously created the MTV series “Awkward,” on which Ehrlich served as a writer and executive producer. Iungerich also co-created the Netflix series “On My Block,” which was renewed for a fourth and final season last week. She and Dooner’s Crazy Cat Lady Productions is currently under an overall deal with Netflix. Ehrlich’s other credits include “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “King of the Hill.”

Iungerich is repped by ICM. Ehrlich is repped by UTA. Schauer, Sotysiak, Komack Martin, and Goza are repped by ICM in this deal.