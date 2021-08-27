Zoe Colletti, Mason Versaw, Aparna Brielle Join Lana Condor in Netflix Comedy ‘Boo, Bitch’

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” breakout star Lana Condor will be joined by Zoe Colletti (“Fear the Walking Dead”), Mason Versaw (“Gossip Girl”) and Aparna Brielle (“A.P. Bio”) in the Netflix comedy “Boo, Bitch.”

“Boo, Bitch” centers on a high school senior who has lived her life under the radar. Over the course of one night, she seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning that she’s a “motherf*%king ghost.” Condor stars as protagonist Erika. Colletti plays Gia, Erika’s best friend for more than a decade. She is described as a goofball and an upbeat optimist who never gives up hope that she and Erika will finally make their mark in high school. Versaw will appear as Jake C., Erika’s hopeless (or maybe not-so hopeless) crush. Jake has been dating popular girl Riley, but he may finally be fed up with her “drama.” Brielle will play Riley, a mean girl who disguises her meanness through calculated manipulation. Riley has made Erika’s life miserable ever since their freshman year.

Along with the three regular cast members, Condor will be joined by recurring actors Tenzing Norgay Trainor (“American Housewive”) and Jason Genao (“On My Block”). Trainor will play Gavin, a member of the Afterlifers (a group dedicated to exploring the paranormal) and a known medium whose talents will prove useful to Erika and Gia. Genao will play Devon, who’s not willing to forgive Erika for giving him the unfortunate nickname of “stinky,” which has stuck with him since the third grade.

The eight-part, half-hour series is co-created by showrunners and executive producers Erin Ehrlich (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) and Lauren Iungerich (“Awkward”). Along with the duo, Jonathon Komack Martin (“Deadpool”), Blake Goza (“The Escort”) and Jamie Dooner (“On My Block”) executive produce. Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak co-executive produce. Production is set to start in Los Angeles in September.