LaKeith Stanfield to Star in Series Adaptation of Victor LaValle Novel ‘The Changeling’ at Apple

LaKeith Stanfield will star in an adaptation of the Victor LaValle novel “The Changeling,” which has been ordered to series at Apple, Variety has learned.

The series is described as a fairytale for grown-ups. It is further described as a horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.

Kelly Marcel will write the adaptation in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner on the series. Melina Matsoukas will direct and executive produce. Stanfield will also executive produce in addition to starring. Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug will executive produce on behalf of Annapurna. Matsoukas will executive produce through her De La Revolution Films, and Khaliah Neal will co-executive produce. The series will be produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna.

Stanfield broke out with his role on the critically-acclaimed FX series “Atlanta,” with the third season of that show due out in 2022. He also recently voiced the title character in the Netflix anime series “Yasuke.” On the feature side, Stanfield received an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor for his role in the 2021 film “Judas and the Black Messiah.” His other feature roles include “Sorry to Bother You,” “Knives Out,” “Uncut Gems,” “Crown Heights,” “Get Out,” and “Straight Outta Compton.”

Marcel is primarily known for her feature writing work. She has worked on the screenplays for hits such as “Saving Mr. Banks,” “Venom,” and “Cruella.” She also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” She co-created the Fox adventure series “Terra Nova” in 2013.

Matsoukas is an accomplished music video director, having worked with artists Beyoncé, Rihanna, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, and Solange among many others. She has directed multiple episodes of both “Master of None” and “Insecure,” and made her feature directorial debut in 2019 with “Queen & Slim.”

