‘LA Law’ Sequel Series ABC Pilot Adds Original Series Star Corbin Bernsen

The “LA Law” sequel series pilot at ABC has cast Corbin Bernsen to reprise his role from the original series.

Bernsen joins previously announced returning cast member Blair Underwood. The updated logline for the project describes it as a re-envisioning of the original featuring familiar characters working alongside new ones on the most hot button issues of the day.

Bernsen returns in the role of Arnold Becker. A former lothario, Becker hasn’t changed since the 1980s but the world has. Now in his 60s, he struggles with a rapidly shifting sexual and political landscape.

“I’ve often thought about revisiting ‘LA Law’ and Arnie Becker over the years,” Bernsen said. “Now seems the perfect moment in time to explore our fast changing world through Becker’s eyes. Fasten your seatbelts.”

Bernsen appeared in all eight seasons of “LA Law” as well as the reunion film that came out in 2002. He received two Emmy nominations for best actor in a drama series for his work on the show. He is also known for his role in the USA Network comedy series “Psych” and for films like the “Major League” franchise, being one of the only actors to appear in all three films. He will next be seen in the third “Psych” film, “”This Is Gus,” as well as the HBO Watergate scandal drama “The White House Plumbers.”

He is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Randy James Management.

Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed are writing and executive producing the pilot. Underwood will executive produce in addition to starring. Anthony Hemingway will direct and executive produce the pilot. Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco, the wife and son of the late “L.A. Law” co-creator Steven Bochco, will executive produce via Steven Bochco Productions. 20th Television will produce.