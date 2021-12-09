LA Lakers HBO Series ‘Winning Time’ Drops First-Look Images, Trailer

HBO has released the first look at their upcoming series about the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s.

The show, now titled “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” will debut in March 2022 with ten episodes on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. It chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties.

In the first trailer (see below), team owner Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) says, “There are two things in this world that make me believe in God: sex and basketball.” It then delves into Buss building the Lakers into a major force in the NBA, beginning with the signing of Earvin “Magic” Johnson (Quincy Isaiah).

The trailer also gives fans a look at much of the ensemble cast, which includes: Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr., Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, and many more. The full cast is listed here.

The show is based on Jeff Pearlman’s non-fiction book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.” Max Borenstein serves as co-writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Adam McKay directed the pilot and executive produces through Hyperobject Industries. Kevin Messick of Hyperobject will also executive produce along with Jason Shuman. Jim Hecht co-wrote the story and is also the co-creator and executive producer. Scott Stephens will also executive produce along with Rodney Barnes.

Courtesy of HBO

