‘La Brea’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

“La Brea” has been renewed for Season 2 at NBC, the broadcaster announced Friday.

Seven episodes of the drama series have aired to date. Per NBC, the show’s pilot has been viewed by 19.8 million people with a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 across all platforms.

In the show, a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other.

The show stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Zyra Gorecki, Jon Seda, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Nicholas Gonzalez, Lily Santiago, Chloe De Los Santos, and Josh McKenzie.

David Applebaum created the series and also serves as an executive producer. Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, and Ken Woodruff also executive produce. “La Brea” is produced by Universal Television in association with Keshet Studios.

“La Brea” was one of only two new shows that NBC debuted in the fall, with the other being “Ordinary Joe” starring James Wolk. NBC’s other new scripted shows this season — comedies “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” and the limited series “The Thing About Pam” — are all being held for midseason.