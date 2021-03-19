‘L Word: Generation Q’ Season 2 at Showtime Casts ‘Candyman’ Star Vanessa Williams (EXCLUSIVE)

“The L Word: Generation Q” at Showtime has added Vanessa Williams in a recurring role for Season 2, Variety has learned exclusively.

The new iteration of the series follows the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig) and Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey) from the original “The L Word” drama series that aired from 2004 to 2009. Williams will recur as Pippa Pascal, described as an incendiary artist who’s been out of the public eye for almost 20 years — until Bette becomes determined to track her down.

Additional cast members for “Generation Q” include Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, and Sepideh Moafi. It was also previously announced that Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, and Griffin Dunne will guest star in multiple episodes of the second season. It is expected to debut on Showtime later this year.

Williams will next be seen in the Jordan Peele followup to the horror classic “Candyman,” in which she will reprise her role from the original 1992 film. She wrapped on BET’s “A Rich Christmas” back in December. Williams has also appeared in almost 100 episodes of “Days of Our Lives” to date, and is known for her roles in shows such as “The Flash,” “Soul Food,” and “Melrose Place.”

She is repped by A3 Artists Agency.

“The L Word: Generation Q” is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, as well as series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, and original series stars Beals, Moennig and Hailey. Steph Green executive produced and directed the pilot episode.