Kyle Massey Hit With Arrest Warrant in Washington After Missing Arraignment

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kyle Massey in Washington after the former Disney star missed his court date on Monday morning.

According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Massey was due in court at 8:30 a.m. on Monday to be arraigned on a charge of immoral communication with a minor. Massey did not appear, and a judge has signed a $100,000 warrant for his arrest. Massey’s attorney did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

This was not the first court date that Massey has missed in regards to this case, as he also did not appear for the initial arraignment on June 28. According to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, an original summons sent to a Los Angeles address was returned to sender and received by the Department of Judicial Administration on June 24.

The charge against Massey, who appeared on Disney Channel shows like “That’s So Raven” and “Corey in the House,” was filed on June 14 in King County. According to court documents, Massey has been charged with “intent to reach a minor, [and] did communicate with… a person believed to be a minor, for immoral purposes of a sexual nature” between December 2018 and January 2019. Massey was previously sued in 2019 for allegedly sending explicit texts and photos to a 13-year-old girl.

Massey’s lawyer, Lee A. Hutton, responded to the charge in a statement to Variety on June 29.

“It is unfortunate that Kyle Massey had to learn through the media yesterday that the 2019 allegations have resurfaced in the State of Washington a year after their dismissal,” Hutton said in the statement. “Massey claims that the allegations then and now are extortive. The statements made to the police regarding the accuser’s own counsel’s advice seem peculiar, tearing away the veracity from the stale allegations. The accusers in no hidden agenda attempt to use the Washington courts as a platform for revenge after losing the civil matter. Indeed, California counsel withdrew from representation from the accuser leaving us to conclude that he was not willing to make misrepresentations to the court. The Washington matter is already showing problematic signs. Massey was never properly served or notified as represented to the court and the pleadings are procedurally and substantively deficient on its face. Massey intends to aggressively defend these accusations again and will seek civil damages from those that refuse to hear the facts. We plan to seek an early dismissal — finally putting these extortive attempts to rest.”