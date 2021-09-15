Krysten Ritter Joins ‘Love and Death’ Series at HBO Max From David E. Kelley

Krysten Ritter has signed on to the cast of the upcoming HBO Max series “Love and Death.”

The series is based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who murdered her friend from church, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980. The show is inspired by the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II”).

Ritter will appear in the role of Sherry Cleckler. It was previously announced that Elizabeth Olsen would star as Candy Montgomery. Other cast members include Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore, Patrick Fugit as Pat Montgomery, Lily Rabe as Betty Gore, Keir Gilchrist as Pastor Ron Adams, Elizabeth Marvel as Pastor Jackie Ponder, and Tom Pelphrey as Don Crowder.

Ritter currently stars in the Netflix film “Nightbooks,” based on the J.A. White horror-fantasy children’s book. She is best known for her starring role in the Marvel-Netflix series “Jessica Jones” as well as for her roles in shows like ” Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23″ and “Breaking Bad.” She will next direct four episodes of the supernatural drama “The Girl in the Woods” for Peacock.

“Love and Death” hails from writer David E. Kelley, who will also executive produce via David E. Kelley Productions. Nicole Kidman and Per Saari executive produce for Blossoms Films. Lesli Linka Glatter is directing and executive producing. Scott Brown and Megan Creydt of Texas Monthly also executive produce along with Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick, and Helen Verno. The series is a co-production between HBO Max and Lionsgate Television.