Krysten Ritter Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Krysten Ritter has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively.

Ritter joins the agency from WME. She continues to be managed by Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment and Steve Caserta at Principal Entertainment LA. Her attorney is Dave Feldman at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson; and her publicists are Lindsay Krug and Rhett Usry at ID Public Relations.

Ritter is an actress, director, and author. She is best known for her starring role in the Marvel-Netflix series “Jessica Jones” and the subsequent crossover series “The Defenders.” She also made her directorial debut in the third season of “Jessica Jones.”

She is also known for her starring role in the ABC comedy “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” and for playing the character Jane Margolis in the hit AMC series “Breaking Bad.” She reprised the latter role in the 2019 feature “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.”

Ritter and Nahnatchka Kahn are currently developing an untitled serial killer series, which was first announced last year and is expected to land at a major streaming service after a bidding war.

On the features side, Ritter will star in the upcoming Netflix feature “Nightbooks” directed by David Yarovesky. She has worked with acclaimed directors including Tim Burton in “Big Eyes,” Amy Heckerling in “Vamps,”, and Brett Haley in “The Hero.”

In 2017, She published her debut novel, “Bonfire: A Novel,” and is currently working on her follow-up. She helms her production company, Silent Machine, and is currently developing an unscripted series set in the world of competitive knitting.