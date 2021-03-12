Kristin Dodson Cast in Showtime Comedy ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kristin Dodson has been cast as a series regular in the upcoming Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman co-created comedy series for Showtime, “Flatbush Misdemeanors,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The premium network made a straight-to-series order of the 10-episode half-hour comedy from the “High Fidelity” and “That’s My Bus!” comedians and writers last October. The show, which hails from both Showtime and Avalon (“Breeders,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”), has already begun production in New York City.

“Flatbush Misdemeanors,” starring Iso and Perlman, centers on “characters (Kevin and Dan) struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in the brash environment of Flatbush, Brooklyn,” as two longtime friends look to “climb out of their heads and connect with others,” per the logline. Dodson will play the recurring role of Zayna, one of Dan’s outspoken high school students.

“’Flatbush Misdemeanors’ is a funny, audacious and inventive series that rips the artisanal sheen off of Brooklyn and mines comedy from the diverse, un-gentrified characters who live there,” said Showtime co-president of entertainment Gary Levine, in a statement when the series was ordered last fall.

Iso and Perlman won Best North American Short Film at the London Film Festival for their work writing, directing and starring in the shorts that form the foundation of the series. The first installment of the digital series of the same name, created with virtually no budget, became Oscar qualified following a Grand Jury award for Best Narrative Short at the Florida Film Festival in 2018. Avalon will act as the lead studio in adapting the shorts for its television adaptation. Along with Perlman and Iso, Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, David Martin will executive produce, as well as Chloe Pisello for Avalon and Justin Tipping.

Dodson, a native Brooklynite, is currently a third-year student in Columbia’s MFA Acting program. Her credits include “The Shivering Truth,” “Roxanne Roxanne” and the off-broadway production of “Stew,” which was nominated for Drama, Desk, Drama League and AUDELCO-awards. Dodson was also part of the AUDELCO award-winning production of “Daughters of the Mock” by the Negro Ensemble Company. She is repped by 3 Artists Agency.