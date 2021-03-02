Kristen Bell Netflix Series ‘Woman in the House’ Adds Six to Cast

Kristen Bell will be joined by newly announced castmates Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Christina Anthony, Cameron Britton, Samsara Yett and Benjamin Levy Aguilar in the Netflix limited series “The Woman in the House.” The six cast members will also work alongside previously announced cast member Tom Riley.

Per the logline, Bell plays heartbroken protagonist Anna. For Anna, every day is the same: she sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But, when a handsome neighbor moves in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she? Riley plays Neil, Anna’s new neighbor, a charming and handsome single dad that might be too good to be true.

Holland (“Happiest Season”) will portray Sloane, a dry-witted local art gallery owner and Anna’s best friend. Henning (“Dollface”) will play Lisa, who Anna does not trust beneath her sweet and shallow surface. Anthony (“Mixed-ish”) will portray the smart and no-nonsense Detective Lane. Yett (“The Flight Attendant”) will play Emma, Neil’s daughter. Britton (“Mindhunter”) will portray Buell, Anna’s handyman. Aguilar (“Filthy Rich”) will portray the “hottest and hard for women to resist” guy in town.

In addition to starring, Bell will executive produce the eight-episode show, hailing from Gloria Sanchez Productions for Netflix. The “Nobodies” and “Mike Tyson Mysteries” trio — Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf — created the series and will also serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Bell has worked with the trio before, as she guest-starred in an episode of ‘Nobodies.”

Marti Noxon (“Sharp Objects,” “Dietland”) will serve as a creative consultant on the series.

Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal will executive produce the series for Gloria Sanchez Productions, known best for producing the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Dead to Me” and the acclaimed films “Hustlers” and “Booksmart.”

