NBC Orders ‘Family Game Fight’ With Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are teaming up on-screen again, this time for a new one-hour game show entitled “Family Game Fight” for NBC.

The broadcast network has ordered 10 episodes of the new series that will feature Bell and Shepard as both hosts and competitors. Each episode will see Bell and Shepard be “adopted” into individual families of four to compete in a series of games with a big cash prize up for grabs. NBC has not yet announced the specific amount of that cash prize.

“For one of our first dates, I invited Dax over for a game night at my house with a bunch of friends,” Bell said. “He said he fell in love with me there because I was a very tiny person bossing everyone around. I fell in love with him too because he’s a very large person who could boss everyone around, but chooses not to. I’m so excited to host ‘Family Game Fight’ and play all day with my best friend.”

“Kristen is my favorite human to work with,” Shepard said. “She’s the most consistently funny, playful and joyful scene partner I’ve ever had. She’s also incredibly fun to look at.”

This is the latest professional collaboration between husband and wife duo Bell and Shepard. Previous ones include the feature films “Chips” (which Shepard directed and in which Bell starred), and “When In Rome”; “Hit and Run” and “The Boss,” all of which they acted alongside each other in. Shepard also guest starred on episodes of Bell’s previous scripted television series, “The Good Place” in 2018 and “Veronica Mars” in 2014.

“NBC is thrilled to be the network bringing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard together to host a game show for the first time,” said Jenny Groom, executive vice president of unscripted content for NBCUniversal. “We’ve been wanting to work with them as a duo for years. Their energy is infectious, their comedic sensibility comes so naturally, and their transparency about their relationship is what makes them so relatable and lovable. ‘Family Game Fight’ was born out of the true competitive, yet playful and loving spirit Dax and Kristen have towards each other. We are excited that we get to work with them as on camera talent and side by side as producing partners.”

“Family Game Fight” is inspired by Bell and Shepard’s antics on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Degeneres serves as an executive producer on the series, as do Bell and Shepard. Other executive producers are Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Noah Bonnett, Dan Norris, Joel Van Rysselberghe, Jeff Kleeman, Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen. The show hails from A Very Good Production and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television’s Warner Horizon division, in association with Telepictures.

“Kristen and Dax are simply magnetic when they’re on screen. They are a spontaneously funny and loving couple that are also surprisingly competitive in this fast-moving family competition. They are pure magic together,” said Darnell, president, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television.

Casting for “Family Game Fight” is now open, with NBC specifically looking for family teams of four. You can apply for your own family, or nominate a friend, co-worker or other family member at http://www.venertainment.com.

Watch a clip of the inspiration for the show below.

