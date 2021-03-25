‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Station 19’ Showrunner Krista Vernoff Renews Overall Deal With ABC Signature

Krista Vernoff has renewed her multi-year overall deal at ABC Signature.

Vernoff will continue to serve as president of Trip the Light Productions, with Alexandre Schmitt serving as president of production and development. In addition, Kasha Foster has been named Trip the Light’s director of diversity, equity, and inclusion. In this role she will work closely with writers, talent, and producers, providing guidance throughout the storytelling process from script to screen.

Vernoff is currently the showrunner on both “Grey’s Anatomy” and the spinoff “Station 19.” In addition, her new ABC series “Rebel” starring Katey Sagal is due to debut as part of the network’s Thursday lineup on April 8, meaning Vernoff will be the showrunner of ABC’s entire Thursday lineup.

“Krista Vernoff is a superstar who makes the almost impossible task of running three shows seem like a reasonable amount of work,” said Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment for Walt Disney Television. “I am honestly in awe of her. Everyone at the studio and network is grateful for the tremendous job she’s done on the amazing Shondaland shows, and we are proud to be launching Krista’s first creation, ‘Rebel,’ on ABC in two weeks. The optimism, intellectual curiosity and quest for social justice embodied in its title character are traits that could easily apply to Krista herself, and those are just a few of the qualities that make us feel lucky to work with her every day.”

Vernoff started on “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2005 during the show’s inaugural season. In addition to “Grey’s” and “Station 19,” she also worked on the Shondaland show “Private Practice.” Her other credits include “Shameless,” “Charmed,” and “Wonderfalls.”

“We’re so grateful for the enthusiastic support and creative freedom afforded us by Dana, Jonnie [Davis], and all our wonderful partners at ABC Signature,” Vernoff said. “We’re thrilled to continue and deepen our relationship with the studio – we couldn’t think of a better place to call home.”

Vernoff is repped by UTA and at Hansen Jacobson.