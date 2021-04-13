Kris Jenner Recalls Caitlyn Jenner’s Transition and Being Her Kids’ Talent Manager

Since announcing her gender transition back in 2015, Caitlyn Jenner has rarely appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Looking back at this pivotal shift in the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris Jenner said the family had never been through something like that before and didn’t know how to process it.

“It was something that we had to absorb and try to wrap our heads around and learn about,” Jenner said. “It was hard because I wanted to be the best parent I could be and do the right thing and I didn’t know what that meant in that situation.”

At the end of the month, the hit reality series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will come to an end after 272 episodes and 20 seasons. Jenner looked back at the past 14 years in an interview Monday night with Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Kristina O’Neill during the magazine’s The One event, presented with Mytheresa.

As the success of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” grew, Jenner became a talent manager for her children Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Reflecting on what has made her a good manager, Jenner said she had the advantage of being totally dedicated to her kids and wanting the best for them.

“When it’s your child, you go over and above anything that would be required of you if you were just a proper person getting a typical paycheck,” Jenner said. “I feel like a fireman because I’m always putting out fires all day every day, on some levels.”

Having their most personal experiences broadcast to the world, the lives of Jenner and her family will live on forever with a slew of iconic moments. During the filming process, Jenner said the family rarely edited themselves unless it was something silly or superficial.

“We definitely look at the cuts afterward when they’re put together and strung out and there’s very, very little that we ever take out,” Jenner said. “The things I take out are things like, ‘Oh, the back of my hair looks crazy. I hate how fat I look from behind.'”

One event that the final season will address is Kim Kardashian’s recent divorce from Kanye West. When asked if she’s given advice to Kardashian about her divorce, Jenner said she hopes she set a good example for her kids with her split from Robert Kardashian. Jenner said the two remained so friendly and close that she considered him her “best friend” until his death in 2003.

Watch the full interview below: