‘Kim’s Convenience’ to End With Season 5 on CBC

“Kim’s Convenience,” the Canadian sitcom from CBC, is ending after five seasons, the show’s producers announced on Monday.

“Authenticity of storytelling is at the center of the success of ‘Kim’s Convenience.’ At the end of production on Season 5, our two co-creators confirmed they were moving on to other projects. Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special,” the producers announced on Twitter. “‘Kim’s Convenience’ has meant so much to our cast, writers, crew and audience around the world. Despite the restrictions and complications of shooting during the pandemic, Season 5 is our finest season to date. It’s been a privilege and a very great pleasure to work with the ‘Kim’s’ family of gifted writers and performers for the last five years. Thank you to our fans for the love and support you’ve given this show.”

More to come.