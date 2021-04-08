CBS News Veteran Kim Godwin Poised to Lead ABC News

CBS News veteran Kim Godwin is expected to become the next president of ABC News, a move that would make her the first Black executive to lead a broadcast-network news division.

Godwin has had an offer from Disney’s ABC for several weeks, according to a person familiar with the matter, but only in the last few days did CBS CEO George Cheeks agree to let the executive out of her contract. The decision, this person says, was not an easy one for CBS to make; the company wanted to keep Godwin on board. Godwin was recently given new responsibilities at CBS’ local stations, taking oversight of news operations there in the wake of the dismissal of executives Peter Dunn and David Friend amid a probe of allegations about their behavior.

CBS News declined to comment. ABC News, CBS and Disney could not be reached for immediate comment. There has been no official announcement of Godwin’s hire and there is always a chance decision-making might change. NBC News previously reported the move.

Godwin has risen to executive vice president of CBS News, where she is a lieutenant of sorts to Susan Zirinsky, that unit’s president. She has been with CBS News since 2007, and has worked in positions ranging from executive director for development and diversity to senior broadcast producer of “CBS Evening News.” In 2019, she helped recalibrate the evening-news program as Norah O’Donnell took over as its anchor.

She enters a news division that has enjoyed new success in recent years. “Good Morning America,” the ABC News A.M. franchise, is the most-watched morning show in the nation, and “World News Tonight,” anchored by David Muir, has become one of the most-watched programs on the ABC schedule.

