Kim Cattrall Joins ‘How I Met Your Father’ at Hulu

Kim Cattrall has been cast in the comedy series “How I Met Your Father” at Hulu, Variety has confirmed.

The show is considered a sequel series to the hit CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother.” In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Cattrall will recur as the future version of Sophie. Along with Duff, Cattrall joins a cast that also includes Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Francia Raisa, and Suraj Sharma.

Cattrall is best known for her starring role in the hit HBO series “Sex and the City,” with her role as Samantha Jones earning her five Emmy Award nominations. She subsequently appeared in the two “Sex and the City” films. She most recently starred in the Fox drama “Filthy Rich” and the CBS All Access (now Paramount Plus) series “Tell Me a Story.” Her feature credits include “Big Trouble in Little China,” “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country,” and the upcoming release “About My Father.”

Cattrall is repped by Art2Perform and Hansen Jacobson.

“How I Met Your Father” hails from “This Is Us” co-showrunners and “Love, Victor” co-creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who serve as writers and executive producers on the news series. “How I Met Your Mother” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are also onboard as executive producers along with Pam Fryman, who will direct the pilot. Duff will produce in addition to starring, with Adam Londy serving as co-executive producer. 20th Television will produce the new series as it did with the original. Aptaker and Berger are currently under an overall deal at the studio.

