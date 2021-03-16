‘Killing Eve’ to End With Season 4 at BBC America, Spinoffs in Development

“Killing Eve” will end with its upcoming Season 4.

The critically-acclaimed BBC America series was renewed for a fourth season in January 2020, but filming was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production on Season 4 is now slated to begin in early summer in the U.K. and locations across Europe. The final season will consist of eight episodes.

In addition, AMC Networks and Sid Gentle Films Ltd, which produces “Killing Eve,” are working to develop potential spinoffs to extend the world created in the series.

“’Killing Eve’ has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” said series star Sandra Oh. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

“Killing Eve” is based on the “Villanelle” novels by Luke Jennings and follows a British Intelligence operative who engages in a game of cat and mouse with an international assassin. It stars Oh, Jodie Comer, and Fiona Shaw.

“’Killing Eve’ has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for,” said Comer. “Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

Laura Neal will serve as the head writer, showrunner, and executive producer on Season 4 in keeping with the show’s tradition of naming a new head writer each season. Phoebe Waller-Bridge filled the role in Season 1, followed by Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote.

Sally Woodward Gentle also executive produces Season 4 along with Neal, Lee Morris, Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, and Oh. Sid Gentle Films Ltd. produces. The series is financed and distributed by Endeavor Content.

“We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of Killing Eve,” said Woodward Gentle. “From the magical Phoebe, to the delectable Emerald, Suzanne and now Laura, headed by the super-powers of Sandra, Jodie, Fiona and Kim, and with brilliantly talented directors and crew. No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there’s so much more to come. Buckle up!”

The show proved to be a critical darling from the start. It has secured 19 Emmy nominations to date, including a win for Comer in the best actress in a drama category in 2019. Oh has also been nominated for best actress in a drama every year from 2018 to 2020, making her the first woman of Asian descent to receive a nomination in the category.

“’Killing Eve’ exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks. “Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away. We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made ‘Killing Eve’ much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.