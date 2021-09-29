Kiersey Clemons, Jaboukie Young-White to Star in Amazon’s Adult Animated Comedy ‘Fairfax’

Kiersey Clemons, Jaboukie Young-White, Skyler Gisondo and Peter S. Kim will star in “Fairfax,” an upcoming Amazon adult animated comedy about four middle school best friends on a never-ending quest for clout. All eight episodes will drop on the streamer on Oct. 29. The show is set on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles, the pulsing heart of hypebeast culture, wherein the BFFs are caught in the struggle to be cooler than they are, to fit in while standing out and waiting in line for a pair of sneakers they’re never going to cop. The artist Somehoodlum designed the characters for the series.

The star-studded guest cast of “Fairfax” includes Pamela Adlon as Phyllis, Jeff Bottoms as The Plug, Yvette Nicole Brown as Trini, Rob Delaney as Grant, Zoey Deutch as Lily, Colton Dunn as Principal Weston, John Leguizamo as Glenn the pigeon, Camila Mendes as Melody, Larry Owens as Jules, Linda Park as Joy, Billy Porter as Hiroki Hassan, Ben Schwartz as Cody, Tim Simons as Brian and JB Smoove as Quattro the pigeon.

The character descriptions of the four leads are as follows: Gisondo, last seen on “Booksmart” and “The Righteous Gemstones,” voices Dale, an earnest, outdoorsy kid from Oregon, who is new to L.A. Dale loves his dad and his fanny pack, and with his cargo shorts and hiking boots, he’s the accidental poster child for normcore. Clemons, best known for appearing in “Hearts Beat Loud” and “The Flash,” voices Derica, an aspiring model/activist who is determined to save the planet in style. Kim, a writer on Fox’s “Housebroken,” voices Benny, a savvy sneakerhead on a mission for generational clout — right after he practices cello and walks the dog. Kim was also named a “new face” at 2021’s Just for Laughs Comedy Festival. Young-White, best known for his social media presence and for appearing on “The Daily Show,” “Dating & New York” and “Only Murders in the Building,” voices Truman, a self-proclaimed “auteur” filmmaker and a budding Casanova.

“Fairfax” is created and executive produced by three, real-life friends Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley. Executive producing alongside the trio are Jon Zimelis and Jason U. Nadler for Serious Business (“@midnight”), Peter A. Knight (“Bojack Horseman”), and Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse (“Big Mouth”). Somehoodlum serves as a consulting producer alongside clothing and media brand Pizzaslime.