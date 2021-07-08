Kiefer Sutherland Cast as Franklin D. Roosevelt in Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Kiefer Sutherland will star as President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Showtime’s “The First Lady.”

The series is described as a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. The first season will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three dynamic First Ladies, tracing their journeys to Washington through interweaving storylines.

Gillian Anderson will star opposite Sutherland as Eleanor Roosevelt, the wife and fifth cousin of President Roosevelt. “The First Lady” will also star Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and OT Fagbenle as President Barack Obama. Aaron Eckhart will play President Gerald Ford alongside Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Dakota Fanning as daughter Susan Ford.

Roosevelt was the 32nd president of the United States from 1933 until his death in 1945. Despite contracting polio and losing movement in his legs in 1921, FDR went on to become one of the nation’s most revered presidents. He is best known as the only U.S. president to serve for more than two terms, implementing his New Deal Coalition during the Great Depression and defining modern liberalism.

“The First Lady” is written and executive produced by Aaron Cooley. Davis is also executive producing along with Julius Tennon and Andrew Wang of JuVee Productions. Cathy Schulman of Welle Entertainment executive produces along with Jeff Gaspin via Gaspin Media, and Brad Kaplan of LINK Entertainment. Susanne Bier is attached to direct and executive produce. Showtime and Lionsgate Television will produce.

