Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes Drama Series ‘True Story’ Sets Netflix Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Netflix announced that the upcoming limited series “True Story” will premiere on Nov. 24.

Starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, “True Story” follows a tour stop in Kid’s (Hart) hometown of Philadelphia. The stop becomes a matter of life and death for Kid, one of the world’s most famous comedians, when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother, Carlton, (Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he’s built.

Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lauren London and Billy Zane also star. Newsome plays Billie, a comedy writer who works for Kid, Adelstein plays Kid’s longtime manager and Catlett plays Herschel, Kid’s bodyguard. London plays Monyca, who co-parents a child with Kid but still enjoys a close bond with her ex. Ales, Diamantopoulos and Zane play brothers in a close-knit family that knows no limit. Santos plays Daphne, an outgoing woman who joins Carlton and Kid at the tour’s VIP afterparty that eventful night.

Although Hart is playing a fictionalized version of himself, “True Story” marks the star’s dramatic series debut where he also serves as executive producer.

“True Story” is written by Eric Newman (“Narcos,” “Narcos: Mexico”) under his overall deal with Netflix. In addition to Newman, Charles Murray (“Luke Cage,” “Sons of Anarchy”) will also executive produce. Stephen Williams (“Watchmen,” “Lost”) will direct and executive produce the first four episodes, and Hanelle Culpepper (“Star Trek Picard,” “Kung Fu”) will direct the final four episodes.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Fox Entertainment announced that “Domingo” and “Dosis” will premiere on Tubi on Sept. 17 as part of its Latinx Heritage Month programming. Directed by Raúl López, “Domingo” is Tubi’s first Spanish-language original film. Starring Eduardo Covarrubias and Imelda Sánchez, the movie follows a man who decides to follow his dream of becoming a professional soccer commentator after his wife leaves him. Directed by Martin Kraut, “La Dosis” follows Marcos (Carlos Portaluppi), an ICU nurse who begins to suspect his charismatic coworker is murdering patients.

PROGRAMMING

Group Nine Media’s The Dodo animal-centered content brand announced the launch of a scripted digital series for preschoolers, “Families for Furry Friends,” in partnership with Sesame Workshop. The series, sponsored by Target, combines animal stories from The Dodo with beloved Sesame Street Muppets. The first episode premieres Sept. 16, with subsequent episodes dropping on Sept. 30 and Oct. 14. All three will be available on The Dodo’s new family entertainment destination, Family Room, and featured on the YouTube channels of The Dodo, Dodo Kids, and Sesame Street. Sesame Street’s Elmo, Tango and Cookie Monster appear in the series and help a real-life worker at Animal Haven, a New York City-based animal shelter, find forever homes for the shelter’s occupants.