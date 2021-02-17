Tawny Newsom, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein Among Eight Cast in Kevin Hart Series ‘True Story’ at Netflix

“True Story,” Netflix’s upcoming fictional limited series executive produced by Eric Newman and starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes as two Philly-bred brothers, has just announced eight additional cast members: Tawny Newsome (“Space Force”), Will Catlett (“Black Lightning”), Paul Adelstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Ash Santos (“Night Teeth”), Lauren London (“Single Ladies”), John Ales (“Euphoria”), Chris Diamantopoulos (“Silicon Valley”) and Billy Zane (“Titanic”).

Hart will play Kid, a world-famous comedian and movie star who has struggled to leave a lasting impression in the industry. Kid returns to his hometown of Philadelphia to kick off a huge stand-up tour and visit his wayward older brother Carlton, played by Snipes. Their bond is more fraught than fraternal, but when that one eventful evening turns into a matter of life or death that threatens to destroy Kid’s career, their relationship is put to the ultimate test.

Newsome plays Billie, a comedy writer who works for Kid, Adelstein plays Kid’s longtime manager and Catlett plays Herschel, Kid’s bodyguard. London plays Monyca, who co-parents a child with Kid but still enjoys a close bond with her ex. Ales, Diamantopoulos and Zane play brothers in a close-knit family that knows no limit. Santos plays Daphne, an outgoing woman who joins Carlton and Kid at the tour’s VIP afterparty that eventful night.

“True Story” will mark a dramatic turn for Hart, who also serves as an executive producer. Hart and his multi-platform production company Hartbeat Productions have mostly churned out successful stand-up specials and comedy flicks since its establishment in 2009, including Netflix’s “Zero F**ks Given,” FX’s “Dave” and Universal Pictures’ “Night School.” HartBeat Productions is producer with Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown, alongside Caroline Currier overseeing for Grand Electric. Hart is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA & and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin Dunham.

The series is written by Eric Newman (“Narcos,” “Narcos: Mexico”) under his overall TV and feature deal with Netflix. Newman is represented by CAA. He is currently working on the opioid drama “Painkiller” for the streamer, directed by Pete Berg and produced by Alex Gibney. On the feature side, Newman is in production on “Escape From Spiderhead” starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller and directed by Joseph Kosinski, and pre-production on “The Upper World” starring Daniel Kaluuya.

In addition to Newman, Charles Murray (“Luke Cage,” “Sons of Anarchy”) will also executive produce. Stephen Williams (“Watchmen,” “Lost”) will direct and executive produce the first four episodes, and Hanelle Culpepper (“Star Trek Picard,” “Kung Fu”) will direct the final four episodes.