‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC

“Kevin Can F**k Himself” has been renewed for Season 2 at AMC. The second season will consist of eight episodes and will debut on AMC and AMC Plus in 2022.

The dark comedy series stars “Schitt’s Creek” alum Annie Murphy as Allison McRoberts, a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. She’s beautiful and can take a joke (though she’s usually the butt of them). And she’s married to a guy who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he’s… funny. The series alternates between traditional sitcom multi-cam footage but then switches up to single-cam as Allison struggles to break out of her unhappy existence.

“It’s Kevin’s world, Allison’s just living in it. Or is she? This series was built on a novel and unique concept, and the creative team on both sides of the camera, led by Valerie and Annie, delivered a highly entertaining first season that really got people talking and rooting for the sitcom wife as never before,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “We are excited to see this talented team move from the finale’s cliffhanger and continue Allison’s journey, pushing the bounds of conventional storytelling every step of the way.”

The series was created by Valerie Armstrong, who also serves as an executive producer. Craig DiGregorio serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Rashida Jones and Will McCormack executive producing through Le Train Train.

“We’re so grateful to AMC for giving a home to our weird little show,” Armstrong said. “Creating the first season of ‘Kevin Can F**K Himself’ and getting to tell this story has been the joy of my life. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be stuck in Worcester with Allison for another year.”

Along with Murphy, the series also stars Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe, and Raymond Lee. It is filmed in and around Boston, MA.