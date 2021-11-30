‘Kevin Can F*** Himself’ to End With Season 2 at AMC

“Kevin Can F*** Himself” will end with its upcoming Season 2 at AMC, Variety has confirmed.

The news comes after the show was renewed for a second season in August. The dark comedy series stars “Schitt’s Creek” alum Annie Murphy as Allison McRoberts, a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. She’s beautiful and can take a joke (though she’s usually the butt of them). And she’s married to a guy who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he’s… funny. The series alternates between traditional sitcom multi-cam footage but then switches up to single-cam as Allison struggles to break out of her unhappy existence.

Along with Murphy, the series also stars Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe, and Raymond Lee. It is filmed in and around Boston, MA.

The series was created by Valerie Armstrong, who also serves as an executive producer. Craig DiGregorio serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Rashida Jones and Will McCormack executive producing through Le Train Train.

While “Kevin can F*** Himself” was not announced as a two-season series, AMC has been ordering more shows for limited runs of late. Among those is “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” legal drama “61st Street,” and the animated drama “Pantheon.” The cabler is also prepping the final seasons of their long-running shows “The Walking Dead” and “Better Call Saul.” Both shows will wrap up their runs in 2022. Upcoming originals include “Interview with the Vampire” starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson.

TVLine first reported the series ending news.