Keshet International Boards Norwegian Dramedy Series ‘Porni’

Keshet International has come on board as sales agent on the drama-comedy “Pørni.” The six-part Norwegian show, produced by Monster Scripted for NENT Group’s streamer Viaplay, is world premiering as part of Berlinale Series Market Selects.

“Lilyhammer” actor Henriette Steenstrup makes her debut as creator/writer on top of headlining the show. Gunnar Vikene (“Occupied”) and Charlotte Blom (“Next Summer”) serve as co-directors. The cast also includes Nils Ole Oftebro (“Mammon”), Gunnar Eiriksson (“Twin“), Johanna Mørck (“Trollhunter”) and Vivid Falk Berg.

Steenstrup plays childcare worker and single mum Pørni, who struggles to please everyone at home – her two teenage daughters, 15-year-old nephew and aging father – with no quality time with any of them. She also has to deal with a hopeless ex-husband and the loss of her sister who recently passed away. “ ‘Pørni’ is a drama about everyday dilemmas you find yourself in when, to the best of your ability, you try to do the right thing for the people you care about – and yourself. In that order. But achieving both is often impossible,” said Steenstrup, who was inspired by her own experience.

“One day in a family is just as dramatic as a Shakespearean tragedy or a true crime, but the drama happens in the little things, as a family is so emotionally loaded,” added the actor, who wants to make it “a true, warm, funny and tragic series.”

Keren Shahar, Keshet International COO and president of distribution, said: “We are thrilled to have picked up Henrietta’s fantastically real dramedy and are looking forward to launching ‘Pørni’ to market. It perfectly complements the other scripted and non-scripted offerings in our spring slate, including Viaplay’s ‘Furia,’ BBC One’s ‘9/11: A Twenty-Year Anniversary’ and Israel’s highest rating drama since 2015, ‘Line in the Sand.’ ”

“Pørni” is being produced by Bård Fjulsrud (“Borderliner,” “Young & Promising”) and Ida Håndlykken Kvernstrøm (“Young & Promising”) for Nent Group’s label Monster Scripted. The exclusive premiere on Viaplay is set for May 2.

Keshet International will also showcase “Pørni” at the virtual London Screenings event (March 1-12).

Keshet International’s “Furia” is also produced by Monster Scripted. The eight-part thriller, about an undercover cop (Ine Marie Willman) who infiltrates a nationalist subculture, is created by International Emmy-winner Gjermund Stenberg Eriksen (“Mammon”). The show is co-produced by Germany’s X Filme Creative Pool and ZDF will premiere later this year on Viaplay.

Two other Monster Scripted shows will be sneak-peeked online to the Berlinale European Film Market’s delegates on March 3, as part of the Norwegian Film Institute’s exclusive snapshot of upcoming local series. “Abducted” (working title, formerly known as “What Happened in Oslo”) is a 10-part thriller set in Israel and Norway. Israel’s Drama Team is co-producing for TV2 Norway and Israeli broadcaster HOT. Then “Luka & the Magical Theatre” is a Christmas calendar series ordered by Norwegian pubcaster NRK.