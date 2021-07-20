Kerry Washington, Larry Wilmore-Produced Legal Drama Moves to Onyx Collective on Hulu for Development

The legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” is moving to Onyx Collective on Hulu for development after previously being set up at ABC in 2019, Variety has learned.

Andrew Eccles for Variety

The series will be executive produced by Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. The show has opened a writers room with an all-Black staff. Raamla Mohamed is writing and executive producing the series. Attorney Shawn Holley is a co-executive producer as is Jon Leshay. ABC Signature will produce. Simpson Street and Mohamed are currently under overall deals with the studio.

In “Reasonable Doubt,” viewers would judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law, until they’re the one in trouble. Then they’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.

Mohamed previously worked with Washington as a writer and producer on the hit ABC drama “Scandal” and again on the critically-acclaimed Hulu series “Little Fires Everywhere.” She is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Washington has been increasingly active as a producer of late in addition to her many onscreen roles. She was an executive producer on “Little Fires Everywhere,” for which she also earned an Emmy nod for her starring role in the series. Other Simpson Street projects include the Facebook Watch series “Five Points” and the documentary feature “The Fight.”

Washington and Simpson Street are repped by CAA. Washington is also repped by Washington Square Films and Hansen Jacobson. Wilmore is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.

Onyx Collective was officially announced back in May. Freeform president Tara Duncan is leading the new venture in addition to her duties running the basic cable network. Onyx Collective is described as a curated collection of projects from creators of color and underrepresented voices that will be presented as a content brand on Hulu.