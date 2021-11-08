Kenan Thompson to Host 2021 People’s Choice Awards (TV News Roundup)

NBC and E! announced that Kenan Thompson is set to host the 2021 edition of the People’s Choice Awards (PCAs), which will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. The ceremony will air on NBC and E! simultaneously.

The actor and comedian is best known as the longest-tenured cast member in the history of “Saturday Night Live,” and he also executive produces and stars in the sitcom “Kenan,” which debuted on NBC in Februrary 2021. This year, his work on “SNL” also earned him his first PCA nominations for comedy TV star and male TV star.

“I can’t believe I get to host the PCAs! I’m beyond blessed to be nominated twice and part of two more nominations for ‘SNL.’ Good times indeed,” Thompson said. “Congrats to all the nominees — we already won!!”

“Kenan’s versatility and commitment to creating quality entertainment that has sparked laughter for over three decades has made him one of the most endeared comedians of our time,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events, specials and E! News for NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. “We cannot wait to welcome him to the People’s Choice Awards stage where his charisma and humor will undoubtedly bring fans to their feet.”

The People’s Choice Awards and “Live from E!: The 2021 People’s Choice Awards” are produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski. Fans can vote online for the PCAs through Nov. 17.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Netflix announced that “Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster” will premiere on Dec. 21. Performed and directed by Gaffigan, the special is Gaffigan’s ninth overall but sixth currently available on the streamer. No material information was made available with the date announcement. Nacelle produces with executive producer Brian Volk-Veiss.

AWARDS

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced that Roy Wood, Jr. will host the sixth annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards at BRIC in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Nov. 14. The ceremony honors achievements in documentaries released in theaters, on TV and on major digital platforms as determined by the voting of qualified CCA members. Wood is known for his role as a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” his comedy specials including “Imperfect Messenger,” and his podcast “Roy’s Job Fair.” National Geographic Documentary Films serves as a presenting sponsor for the CCDAs with HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Showtime Documentary Films as catalyst sponsors.

LATE NIGHT

Michael Che, Ed Sheeran, Martha Stewart and Summer Walker will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Gwyneth Paltrow, Kal Penn and Hardy will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Jonathan Karl and Brandi Carlile. Tig Notaro, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Muna and Phoebe Bridgers will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”