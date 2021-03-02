Keke Palmer Inks Overall Deal With eOne (EXCLUSIVE)

Keke Palmer as signed an overall television deal with Entertainment One (eOne), Variety has learned exclusively.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with eOne to create entertaining, meaningful, fun television experiences that will deeply connect with audiences and be reflective of our current world,” Palmer said. “eOne’s commitment to allowing talent to bring their unique lens and lead the storytelling process made them an ideal partner for me.”

eOne will manage worldwide rights and serve as the studio for all projects created under the deal.

Palmer is an actress, singer-songwriter, producer, and television host. She recently wrapped filming on the feature “Alice,” in which she stars, and is set to appear opposite Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele’s new film. She is also known for her role in “Hustlers” opposite Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. On the TV side, she has lent her voice both to the “Proud Family” revival at Disney Plus and to “Big Mouth” at Netflix. She will also voice a character in the “Big Mouth” spinoff, “Human Resources.”

“As a woman of many talents, Keke has made a lasting impression on audiences all over the world,” said Michael Lombardo, eOne’s president of global television stated. “ We are thrilled to be collaborating with her on several upcoming projects and are excited to see what next she has in store.”

Palmer received a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2020 as a host on “GMA3: Strahan, Sara, and Keke.” She hosted the MTV VMAs that same year and hosted the Quibi reboot of “Singled Out.” She has also played five characters in the Facebook Watch series “Turnt Up With The Taylors,” which is based off of characters she created on her social media channels. In music, she has released two EPs, “Virgo Tendnencies: Part 1 & 2,” under her Big Boss record label. She founded the label with her mother, Sharon Palmer.

Palmer is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Hertz, Lichtenstein, Young and Polk.